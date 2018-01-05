Netflix tips and tricks to make your streaming experience easier

If you are a Netflix subscriber, these tips and tricks will be useful. If you are a Netflix subscriber, these tips and tricks will be useful.

Over the past few years, Netflix has become a popular video streaming service, thanks to its continued focus on original content. It offers some of the most popular shows ever telecasted on a streaming service, including the likes of Stranger Things, House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black and, of course, Narcos.

The best part of Netflix is that it works on any platform, be it a TV, a smartphone, a tablet, or a game console. No doubt, the user interface of Netflix is simple and easy to navigate, and frankly it works just fine. A deep dive into Netflix’s interface, however, reveals a number of tricks to enhance your streaming experience. From improving your viewing choices to downloading episodes for offline viewing, here are some handy tips and tricks that will help you get the most out of your Netflix subscription.

Download Netflix movies and episodes for offline viewing

This is perhaps the coolest thing about Netflix. You will be able to download movies and shows for offline viewing, though not all the content can take advantage of this feature. It purely depends on the deal Netflix has struck with the show creators as well as some region considerations.

A number of Bollywood movies, as well as every Netflix original title (including episodes of House of Cards, Narcos, and The Crown) were immediately available for offline viewing. Also, you need to remember that downloading content for offline playback is limited to the Netflix app, which is currently available for iOS and Android.

Change Netflix playback quality

Now, you can manually control playback quality to fit your internet speed. If you have a fast internet connection at home, Netflix will show you a FHD-quality or UHD video.

If your connection isn’t as strong, it’ll downgrade the resolution of the video. To change it on your own, go to Playback settings and choose your preferred option.

Manage mobile data for Netflix usage

Streaming a movie on the go can be expensive, but Netflix does offer a simple solution. In the Netflix app (iOS and Android), go to App settings, check cellular data usage, and then select your preferred setting. This is how you can reduce your mobile data usage in the Netflix app.

Use keyboard shortcuts for Netflix

Watching a Netflix movie on a laptop or desktop? Here are some keyboard shortcuts to make browsing Netflix easy. If you want to play/pause a show, hit the Spacebar or the Enter/Return key to get it to stop. The Up Arrow will increase the Netflix volume, while the Down Arrow will decrease it. Enable full screen by hitting the “F” key. And hit the “M” key to mute the video.

Customise your subtitles on Netflix

You can change the colour and font size of subtitles to match your taste. To do that, all you need to go to your account and select Subtitle appearance.

You can tweak everything from the colour, size, background, shadow appearance, and font of a subtitle.

Make multiple user accounts

Netflix gives you the option to make multiple profiles using a single account at no extra charge. That mean everyone in the family is able to keep recommendations, playback options, watchlists separate from each other within the same account.

To do this, go to Manage Profiles from the drop-down menu in the top-right corner of the Netflix front screen, and then type the name of the person you want to add and click Continue.

