Moto X (2017) teased in a video ahead of launch

Rumours about the upcoming Moto X (2017) continue to pour in. Now, it appears that Lenovo has already started to tease the next-generation Moto X smartphone.

Evidently, the new handset has made an appearance in an official Motorola video. The 56-second clip, which was shared on the Moto US YouTube channel, celebrates Motorola’s 44 years in the telecom and handset space. The video includes a number of memorable Motorola handsets. There’s the classic Motorola DynaTAC – the world’s first consumer mobile phone – and the Moto Z, among others.

A few seconds into the video, you’ll notice the mystery Blue smartphone that resembles the Moto G5, But, of course, there are some differences, including the antenna lines at the top and bottom of the phone’s back, and the addition of a rear speaker.

It looks like Lenovo is hard at work to bring the new Moto X as soon as possible in the market. The Moto X (2017) is expected to carry a Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood, paired with either 3GB/4GB RAM. Furthermore, it will be made available in 32GB/64GB of internal memory, depending upon region. The phone is also said to feature a a dual-camera setup, and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It’s unclear when exactly Lenovo plans to introduce the Moto X (2017). So far, the company hasn’t confirmed anything right now about the new Moto X. Until then, let’s hope more info on the next Moto X emerges online, so stay tuned for additional details on the matter.

