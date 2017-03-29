ZTE to launch Z17 Mini with dual rear camera setup on April 6: Report

The highlight of the Nubia Z17 Mini will be its dual-camera setup. (Image credit: GSM Arena) The highlight of the Nubia Z17 Mini will be its dual-camera setup. (Image credit: GSM Arena)

ZTE could be days away from launching a new smartphone. The company has reportedly started sending media invites for the launch of the phone on April 6. The smartphone is expected to carry dual rear cameras, GSM Arena reports. It’s being said that ZTE could unveil the Z17 Mini smartphone.

The highlight of the Nubia Z17 Mini will be its dual-camera setup, which is rumoured to feature a pair of 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensors at the back. On the front, the phone is expected to sport a 16-megapixel shooter. Additionally, the specifications of the smartphone have been leaked.

The Z17 Mini will probably feature a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, an octa-core Snapdragon 652 and 4GB RAM. At the same time, it is speculated that a high-end variant of the Nubia Z17 Mini is said to come with a Snapdragon 653 chipset and 6GB RAM. Both the variants will sport 64GB of internal storage. For connectivity, the Nubia Z17 Mini will get a USB Type-C port and a 2,930mAh battery with support for Quick Charging 3.0.

There have been rumours about the upcoming Nubia Z17 Mini for quite some time. A few days back, TENNA certified two new Nubia-branded smartphones with model number NX569H and NX539J. Out of the two, the latter smartphone is said to be the Nubia Z17 Mini.

Last week, ZTE announced three smartphones – Nubia M2, M2 Lite, and N2. It was earlier reported that Nubia had planned to release the Nubia Z17 Mini on March 21. Looks like now the company is ready to announce the device.

