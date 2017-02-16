ZTE to launch its first 5G-compatible gigabit LTE smartphone at MWC: Report

Gigabit LTE device can support speeds up to 1Gbps, which means the ZTE smartphone will be ready for 5G technology. Gigabit LTE device can support speeds up to 1Gbps, which means the ZTE smartphone will be ready for 5G technology.

ZTE will reportedly announce its first gigabit LTE smartphone – fittingly – at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. According to a report in The Verge, ZTE’s new smartphone will be capable of shooting 360 degree VR as well as 4K videos. It is also said to support instant cloud storage. More details of the smartphone are still under wraps.

Gigabit LTE device can support speeds up to 1Gbps, which means the ZTE smartphone will be ready for 5G technology, expected to roll out by 2020. Qualcomm unveiled its first 5G compatible modem – Snapdragon X50 – with gigabit LTE technology last year. The modem can handle speeds up to 5Gbps and is said to become available next year. Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon X50 modem in partnership with Netgear, Ericsson, and Telstra.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The latest Snapdragon 835 processor include an integrated X16 LTE modem for gigabit class LTE connectivity. Qualcomm’s X16 LTE modem, which was announced earlier this year, is a successor to its X12 modem. The X16 supports download speeds of up to 600 Mbps.

“With several Gigabit LTE networks expected to be rolled out around the globe in 2017 and increasing use of 802.11ad, the Snapdragon 835 is designed to empower a new generation of connected experiences in the areas of VR/AR, infinite cloud storage, rich entertainment and instant apps,” Qualcomm said in a press statement.

Read: 3GPP unveils logo for ultra-high speed 5G technology

If the report is anything to go by, then ZTE could become one of the first smartphone makers to launch a 5G-compatible smartphone. We’ll have for MWC to know more as no more information about smartphone is known as of now.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd