ZTE teaser gives first look at new smartphone launching on February 3

The USP of the Blade A610 Plus will be its massive 5,000 mAh battery backup The USP of the Blade A610 Plus will be its massive 5,000 mAh battery backup

ZTE India has shared a video teaser of an upcoming smartphone in India on its Twitter handle. All we see is the back side of the device, and the company has not revealed the name of the device only mentioning it as ‘beauty meets power’. The only other thing in the video says that the phone will be coming soon, which device – we can’t say.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology



In addition, ZTE has sent out media invites for an event in Delhi on February 3, and the phone they will be launching is likely to be the ZTE Blade A610 Plus. The USP of the Blade A610 Plus will be its massive 5,000 mAh battery backup.

According to Android Headlines, the specs of the A610 Plus as launched in China is of a smartphone with a 5.5-inch Full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels) and protected with a 2.5D glass on top. The phone is running on an Octa-core MediaTek MT6750T SoC, coupled with a Mali MP2 GPU.

Blade A610 Plus comes with 2GB RAM and offers 16GB of internal storage. The primary camera on the device is 13MP, with the front sporting an 8MP selfie shooter. The device also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back side. It is running Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

“HELLO AGAIN INDIA”

Coming Soon…Stay Tuned pic.twitter.com/BE0dXiduTU — ZTE India (@ZTEIndiaSocial) January 31, 2017

The phone is priced at 14,990 rubles in Russia (approx. Rs 16,700), and might be priced in the same range in India. It is available in two colour choices – Gold and Grey.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd