ZTE Nubia Z17S and Z17 miniS with four cameras launched in China

ZTE has launched two new mobile phones in China: The Nubia Z17S and Nubia Z17 miniS which come with four cameras on board. The flagship Z17S also sports a bezel-less edge-to-edge display. The flagship Nubia Z17S comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and is priced at RMB 2,999, which is around Rs 29,594 on conversion. The Z17S with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at RMB 3,999, which is around Rs 39,400 plus on conversion.

The Nubia Z17 miniS is priced at RMB 1,999 which is Rs 19,726 roughly. The smartphone will be available for pre-orders in China from today and official sale begins from October 19. In terms of specifications, the high-end ZTE Nubia Z17S has the following dimensions : 147.46 x 72.68 x 8.5 mm and weighs 170 grams. It has a 5.73 inches full screen display with LTPS TFT and 2040 x 1080 pixels resolution with 403 PPI density and has Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

The camera specifications on the Z17S has a 12MP+ 23MP rear camera and a 5MP + 5MP front camera setup. According to the specifications page, Nubia Z17S has a Sensor IMX362 12MP sensor on the back and a Sony IMX318 sensor which is the 23MP one. The camera has f/1.8 aperture and f/2.0 aperture with dual pixel technology. There’s no OIS on the rear camera.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with Adreno 540 graphics GPU. Battery on the Nubia Z17S is 3100 mAh. The ZTE Nubia Z17S has a microSD slot with up to 200GB support and Bluetooth 4.1 along with dual-band WiFi. The Nubia Z17S runs nubia UI5.1 system based on Android 7.1.

The mid-range Nubia Z17 miniS has the following dimensions: 147.5 x 71.2 x 7.6 mm and weighs 155 grams. The smartphone has a 5.2 inches display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution at 424 PPI density. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top and this is a LTPS TFT display. On the camera side, the Nubia Z17 miniS has a 13MP+13MP camera on the back, which is a RGB and Monochrome sensor combination. The front camera is 16MP + 5MP.

On the battery front, the phone sports a 3200 mAh one and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, which is an octa-core one with Adreno 510 GPU. The phone has only variant with 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM along with Bluetooth 4.1 and dual-band WiFi for connectivity. Z17S mini is powered by nubia UI5.0 based on Android 7.1.

