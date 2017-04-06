ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini, NeoAir VR 360-degree panoramic camera launched in China

Nubia Z17 Mini is a compact phone with a 5.2-inch Full HD . Nubia Z17 Mini is a compact phone with a 5.2-inch Full HD .

After months of anticipation and countless leaks, ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has made the Z17 Mini official. The phone is the new mid-end device under the Z-series and will be made available in China starting April 13. The Z17 Mini comes in Elegant Black, Black with Gold and Champagne Gold and Gold colour. The 4GB RAM model of the device is priced at 1,699 Yuan (Rs.15,885), while the 6GB RAM variant can be purchased for 1,999 (Rs. 18,690).

As expected, the Nubia Z17 Mini is a compact phone with a 5.2-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display and features a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 652/653 SoC and the Adreno 510 GPU. Further the phone packs in 4GB RAM/6GB RAM while you will be getting 64GB of on board storage. The internal memory can be expanded via a microSD card slot. A 2,950mAh battery is fitted inside, and it comes with support for fast charging. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed, and on the top of it, you’ll get to see the Nubia UI 4.0 layer.

There are two 13-megapixel cameras on the back, one comes with a monochrome lens and the other one sports in an RGB lens (Sony’s IMX258 sensor./ f/2.0 aperture, OIS). Also, add a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter (f/2.0 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens).

At the same event, the company also announced the NeoAir VR 360-degree camera. The Panoramic camera can record and capture 360-degree videos and photos. It features two 210-degree fish-eye lens on either sides. The Nubia NeoAir VR camera is claimed to be the world’s smallest panoramic camera that weighs only 26.5 grams.

Not to forget, the camera needs to get paired with a smartphone. It is priced at 699 Yuan (or approx Rs. 6543) – and is currently limited to China.

