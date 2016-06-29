ZTE Nubia 11 launched with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 820 SoC

ZTE Nubia 11 has been launched with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 820 SoC. ZTE Nubia 11 has been launched with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 820 SoC.

ZTE Nubia 11 has been launched by the Chinese player and it will go on sale July 6 in the country. ZTE’s Nubia 11 follows the trend of 6GB RAM smartphones.

The company has introduced two versions: one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage price at Yuan 2,499 (Rs 25,459 on conversion), while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Yuan 3,499 (Rs 35,646 on conversion).

Zubia Nubia 11 has a 5.5-inch full-HD display (1080p) at 403 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor clocked at 2.15Ghz. ZTE Nubia 11’s dimensions are 151.8 x 72.3 x 7.50 mm, and it weighs 162g.

The smartphone features a 16MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, phase detection auto focus (PDAF), and optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the front camera is 8MP.

Nubia 11 is a dual-SIM smartphone with a slot for microSD (maximum 200GB). It has a 3,000 mAh battery, and has a Type-C USB charging port with Quick-Charge 3.0. ZTE Nubia 11 runs nubia UI 4.0 UI, based on Android M.

Sensors on the list are: Electronic compass, gravity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, Proximity sensor Hall sensor. Connectivity options are: WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band and Bluetooth 4.1.

ZTE Nubia 11 will come in gold, silver, brown and grey colour options.

