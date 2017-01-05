ZTE Blade V8 Pro launched at CES 2017: Specifications, features and price

CES 2017: ZTE Blate V8 Pro is packed with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM CES 2017: ZTE Blate V8 Pro is packed with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM

ZTE has launched a new flagship smartphone, the Blade V8 Pro at the ongoing CES 2017. The LTE Cat 4 capable dual-SIM smartphone, features a metal frame and comes with a dual camera.

Blade V8 Pro will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD LCD display (401ppi pixel density) with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, covered by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2 GHz coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU). This phone is running Android Marshmallow out of the box.

ZTE Blate V8 Pro is packed with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, but can be expanded to 128GB by using the second SIM slot.

Blade V8 Pro features a dual-rear (13MP + 13MP), which the company claims come with ‘blazing fast shutter speeds’. Features of the rear camera includes face detection, Live photo, Auto HDR, Panorama, Sport mode, Bokeh effects, among others. The dual LED flash brightness in adjustable between seven levels. The front of the device sports an 8MP camera.

The phone also comes with a front home button mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also features Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS and a 3.5mm headphones jack. A USB Type-C port is featured on the device for charging and data transfer.

The phone is backed by a 3140 mAh battery, and supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0 fast charging. ZTE claims that the phone will give 24 hours of talk-time and 552 hours of standby time.

The phone is available for pre-order on the company’s US website for $230 (approx Rs 15,500).

