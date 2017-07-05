ZTE Blade V7 Plus with fingerprint scanner, 5.2-inch 1080p display launched

ZTE Blade V7 Plus comes in two color options, Platinum Grey and Ion Gold ZTE Blade V7 Plus comes in two color options, Platinum Grey and Ion Gold

ZTE has introduced Blade V7 Plus smartphone in Russia and Australia. The ZTE Blade V7 Plus is essentially an upgraded variant of the last year’s Blade V7. The ZTE Blade V7 and Blade V7 Lite were launched last year at MWC 2016. The company even unveiled Blade V8 variants earlier this year at CES.

About the ZTE Blade V7 Plus, the smartphone gets a fingerprint scanner on the back and a slightly bumped up 2540mAh non-removable battery instead of 2500mAh seen on Blade V7.

Other specifications of the Blade V7 Plus are same as the Blade V7. The smartphone packs a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with 2.5D glass protection. Inside it packs the same octa-core 64-bit 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 processor like Blade V7. The 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage also remains same as well. It features an expandable storage option through microSD card up to 128GB. The smartphone comes with dual hybrid SIM slot, so you can either use one SIM card and one microSD or two SIM cards at once.

In terms of camera, the ZTE Blade V7 Plus features a 13-megapixel rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and an LED flash. At the front, it packs a 5-megapixel camera, just like the old Blade V7. The ZTE Blade V7 measures 146 x 72.5 x 7.95 mm and weighs around 136 grams. It runs dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow with ZTE’s UI skinned on top.

The launch information was posted by ZTE Russian website on Tuesday. The ZTE Blade V7 Plus will be made available in Platinum Grey and Ion Gold colour options in Russia and Australia. Specifically for the Australian market, the Platinum Grey colour variant will be sold through The Good Guys, and Ion Gold will be exclusive to JB Hi-Fi.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd