ZTE Blade A2 Plus launched exclusively on Flipkart: Price, specifications

ZTE Blade A2 Plus has been launched in India exclusively on Flipkart at a price of Rs 11,999. ZTE Blade A2 Plus has been launched in India exclusively on Flipkart at a price of Rs 11,999.

ZTE Blade A2 Plus has been launched in India exclusively on Flipkart. The 5,000-mAh battery smartphone will be priced at Rs 11,999 and sale will start on February 6 at 12.00 am. ZTE and Flipkart are offering extra 5 per cent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards, along with Rs 1000 off on exchange value. Users have to register to be notified of the sale.

In terms of specifications, ZTE Blade A2 Plus features a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels resolution) LCD capacitive touch-screen display with 404 ppi. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor clocked at 1.5GHz, and comes with Mali T860 GPU. ZTE Blade A2 Plus has 4GB RAM with 32GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB via a microSD card.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Blade A2 Plus sports a 13-megapixel main camera sensor with auto-focus, 1080p high definition video recording capabilities. The front camera is 8-megapixel with Fixed Focus. The device runs on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Mi-Favor, which ZTE’s own custom UI, running on top. Battery on the ZTE phone is 5000 mAh with the company claiming a talk-time of 22 hours.

“ZTE has established high-trust and credibility of consumers and clients globally through its path breaking innovation, customization and high-quality services. We are committed to establish ZTE in the Indian market by launching innovative products at disruptive prices to connect with the consumers,” said Sachin Batra, CMO, ZTE India Terminal in a press statement.

Also read: ZTE Blade V8 Pro launched at CES 2017: Specifications, features and price

“Our Blade-series smartphone, ZTE Blade A2 Plus comes with 4G LTE, VoLTE support and host of other features at an effective price. Through this phone, we take the first step to reach millions of Indians who are going digital. By eliminating multiple external factors, we want to bring the best phones that industry has to offer and at an effective price,” he added.

ZTE Blade A2 Plus is integrated with VoLTE and supports HSDPA 850,900,1900, 2100 MHz bands for 3G, and GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz and LTE 900, 1200 MHz bands for 4G. It has a fingerprint scanner as well. Sensors in the device are Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Compass, Hall sensor, GPS, and it supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n as well as Bluetooth 4.0.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd