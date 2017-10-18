ZTE Axon M with dual 5.2-inch 1080p displays launched; here are full details

ZTE Axon M is the size of a traditional smartphone when folded, thanks to a hinge in between. ZTE Axon M is the size of a traditional smartphone when folded, thanks to a hinge in between.

ZTE Axon M has been made official – the company’s first foldable smartphone with dual screens. The Axon M is the first foldable smartphone with dual screens we’ve seen in years. ZTE says the phone will be made available exclusively on AT&T in the US and will hit the market sometime next month.

The concept of a smartphone with dual screens isn’t new. Back in 2011, Sprint launched the Kyocera Echo, the first dual screen Android phone. Although it failed to make a mark in the smartphone market, but it did manage to impress the geek community. The idea behind the foldable Axon M remains the same, a hybrid phone that doubles as the tablet device.

ZTE Axon M is the size of a traditional smartphone when folded, thanks to a hinge in between. The dual screen phone offers two different modes: Dual mode, Extended mode, Mirror mode and Traditional mode. Through a dedicated button on the side it lets the user switch between different modes. It’s two 5.2-inch displays together make on giant 6.75-inch screen and are separated by a 180-degree hinge. The Axon M is also equipped with the dual speakers.

Under the hood, ZTE Axon M isn’t an exciting device. It is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone is backed by a 3180mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box. There’s also a 20MP camera that can be used both as the primary and front-facing camera.

There’s no word on the release of the ZTE Axon M in the Indian market. At the moment, ZTE plans to bring the Azon M in the US, China, Europe and Japan.

