Zopo Speed X with dual rear cameras, Niki.ai chatbot launched in India: Price and key specifications

Zopo Mobile is the latest smartphone company to launch a smartphone with dual rear cameras in the Indian market. To be called Zopo Speed X, the phone is positioned in the mid-tier range, owing to its price and specifications. At Rs 9,499, Zopo Speed X has been made available through major e-commerce platforms. The phone is available in four colour options: charcoal black, royale gold, orchid gold, and space grey.

Zopo Speed X sports a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a 64 bit octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 2680mAh non-removable battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The Speed X also comes with a fingerprint scanner, which according to the company will be the world’s fastest fingerprint scanner with a response time of 0.16 seconds. . Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n.

Perhaps the highlighted feature of the Speed X has to be its dual rear cameras. The set up primarily consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter for depth of field. On the front, the phone sports a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. Both the cameras have LED Flash support.

“The Speed X is complete package which specializes in all areas, be it the design, the camera, the hardware or the performance,” said Sanjeev Bhatia, CEO, Zopo Mobile, India.

The smartphone also features the Ratan Tata-backed Niki.ai chatbot, which makes it possible for users to avail purchase options for more than 20 e-commerce services ranging from travel and entertainment to daily utilities. The mid-end smartphone also comes pre-loaded with apps like Zopo Care and Zopo World.

