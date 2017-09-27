Zopo Flash X1, Flash X2 with Infinity Display launched at Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively

Zopo Flash X1 gets a 5.5-inch HD IPS display, while the Flash X2 has a larger 5.99-inch HD screen. Zopo Flash X1 gets a 5.5-inch HD IPS display, while the Flash X2 has a larger 5.99-inch HD screen.

Zopo Flash X1 and Flash X2, claimed to be cheapest 18:9 Infinity Display smartphones, have been launched at Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. Both the smartphones were globally launched at IFA 2017 in Berlin in August. Zopo Flash X1 and Flash X2 are company’s first two devices to feature 83 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Zopo Flash X1 and Flash X2 smartphones will be available starting October.

“First ones to bring deca-core, first ones to bring the cheapest dual camera, now first ones to bring cheapest 18:9 technology for the masses. We are always keen for bringing innovating to the masses,” said Sanjeev Bhatia, CEO, Zopo Mobile India.

Zopo Flash X1 gets a 5.5-inch HD IPS display, while the Flash X2 has a larger 5.99-inch HD screen. Both the smartphones are powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card).

On the camera front, Flash X1 and Flash X2 feature 8MP primary shooter. There’s a 5MP front shooter with beauty mode, bokeh mode and soft light LED flash. The new Zopo smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat. Zopo Flash X1 and Flash X2 are backed by 2500mAh and 3380mAh batteries respectively.

Zopo Flash X1 and Flash X2 support a 360-degree sense fingerprint scanner, with is claimed to have a response time of 0.2 seconds. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n. The dual SIM smartphones are available in Coral blue, Alien black and Citrine gold colour variants.

