Zopo Flash X Plus with 5.5-inch FHD display, 13MP camera launched in India at Rs 13,999

Zopo’s Flash X Plus features a 5.5-inch FHD display and a 3100mAh battery. Zopo’s Flash X Plus features a 5.5-inch FHD display and a 3100mAh battery.

Zopo has announced its latest smartphone, the Flash X Plus, in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999, and will be available in mid-March from online sites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Shopclues. In addition, Zopo is offering an extra special 365 days replacement warranty.

First of all, the phone sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080, which isn’t unusual for a mid-end smartphone. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 64-bit Octa-core MT6753 processor. The good news is that the Flash X Plus packs 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory, which is more than enough to run apps and games without any glitch. The internal memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

On the back, the device sports a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with a dual-tone LED Flash, and an 8-megapixel front camera with moonlight screen flash and a 90 degree wide angle lens for better selfies in low light.

Also read: Motorola to launch Moto G5 Plus in India on March 15

The phone has a metal unibody design and comes with a fingerprint scanner, which has a response time of 0.16 seconds. The Flash X Plus gets a 3,100mAh battery as well. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio. The smartphone will be available in Royale Gold, Charcoal Black, Space Grey and Orchid Rosers colour options.

The Flash X Plus is far from being impressive in terms of specifications. The phone will likely to face tough competition from Motorola’s Moto G Plus, which will be official launched in India on March 15.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd