Zopo Color F5 with floating video feature launched in India

Zopo Color F5 has a 5-inch display with a 2.5D glass design. It features a fingerprint scanner with Barcode and QR code scanner. Zopo Color F5 has a 5-inch display with a 2.5D glass design. It features a fingerprint scanner with Barcode and QR code scanner.

Zopo has announced the launch of its Color F5 smartphone. Zopo Color F5 is an addition to company’s Color series. The smartphone comes with features such as multi-account application and PiP video integration (floating video).

“As a leading smartphone developer and manufacturing company, ZOPO has become a prominent name amidst its young and multitasking audience for its state-of-the-art products. The Color series has been our most successful product chain in India. Therefore, with the launch of our Color F5 smartphone, we hope to maintain our position in the Indian market as a brand that provides highly featured, innovative products to its customers at competitive prices – without compromising on quality,” said a spokesperson, for Zopo Mobiles.

Zopo Color F5 has a 5-inch display with a 2.5D glass design. It features a fingerprint scanner with Barcode and QR code scanner. The smartphone is powered by quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It is a dual-SIM device that supports 4G VoLTE. Zopo Color F5 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Zopo Color F5 has an 8MP primary camera with 5MP front camera and both feature dual LED flash. The front camera has built-in face beautification feature for enhanced selfies. Zopo Color F5 has a metal frame on the side and is available in white, gold and black colour variants. The dimensions of the smartphone are 144 x 72.3 x 8.5 mm.

Read: Zopo Color C3 budget smartphone launched in India at Rs 9,599

Zopo has recently launched its budget Color C3 smartphone at Rs 9,599. Zopo Color C3 comes with a 5-inch HD display, quad-core CPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The smartphone features a 2.5D arched glass and brushed metal look. Zopo Color C3 sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with dual LED flash.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd