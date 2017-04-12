Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G smartphone launched exclusively on Shopclues

Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G has a glossy design. It features a 5-inch FWVGA display smartphone and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G has a glossy design. It features a 5-inch FWVGA display smartphone and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Ziox Mobiles has announced the launch of QUIQ Flash 4G smartphone exclusively with Shopclues.com. The display in QUIQ Flash 4G comes coated with Asahi Dragon-trail glass, which is claimed to be 6 times stronger than conventional glass. The device is priced at Rs 4,444.

Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G has a glossy design. It features a 5-inch FWVGA display smartphone and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. QUIQ Flash 4G gets a 5MP AF rear camera with flash and a 2MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHZ quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card).

“We are very delighted to be associated with Shopclues.com for the first product of our QUIQ series “QUIQ Flash 4G” Smartphone with latest updates at a very affordable price. The association would help us take a step ahead and promote our brand exclusively in the e-tail market helping our brand rule at the online platform as well,” said Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer, Ziox Mobiles.

Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G is backed by a 2,450 mAh battery. The Dual SIM smartphone is 4G-enabled and supports VoLTE/ViLTE along with Bluetooth. It comes with an inbuilt feature of 21 Input languages support. The smartphone will be available in Black and Champagne colour options. The dimensions of the smartphone are 144X72.8X9.62 mm. Connectivity options include a micro USB slot for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Shopclues is offering 10 per cent cashback (max Rs 200) to users who purchase the phone using Vodafone m-pesa. Mobikwik users will get 5 per cent (Rs 500) cashback.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now