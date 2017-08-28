Only in Express

Ziox Quiq Aura 4G with Android Nougat launched in India at Rs 5199

Ziox Mobiles has launched a new smartphone under its Quiq series - Aura 4G. The smartphone has been launched exclusively on Snapdeal at a price of Rs 5199. The company says the device will bring some value to the online buyers’ specific to the tier-II and tier-III markets.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 28, 2017 7:17 pm
Speaking of its specifications, Ziox Quiq Aura 4G sports a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core processor coupled with 1GB RAM, 16GB internal memory and microSD card slot (up to 64GB). On the camera front, there’s a 5-megapixel rear and front cameras with both being equipped with Flash. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Connectivity options include: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, USB 2.0, and OTG cable support. Like many budget smartphones, Ziox Quiq Aura 4G supports 21 Indian languages. Plus, the phone comes features a fingerprint scanner for added security.

“We are excited for the launch of our first smartphone exclusive to the reputed e-commerce giant Snapdeal,” said Deepak Kabu, CEO, Ziox Mobiles. With the association, we hope to tap the untapped potential and allow the customers to have a higher level of access to Ziox smartphones”.

At Rs 5199, Ziox Quiq Aura 4G  will face tough competition from the likes of Motorola Moto C, Intex Aqua Supreme+, Panasonic P55 Novo and Honor Bee 2. All these smartphones are priced under Rs 6000, and can be purchased from various e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart.

