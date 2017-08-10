Ziox Duopix first impressions: Dual-rear camera, but at what price?

Ziox Duopix is lightweight at 143 grams and fits comfortably in palms. The build quality is decent and on par with most of the affordable smartphones available out there. Ziox Duopix is lightweight at 143 grams and fits comfortably in palms. The build quality is decent and on par with most of the affordable smartphones available out there.

By Tanmay Patange

Established in 2015, homegrown smartphone maker Ziox Mobiles is trying to stand out and make a name for itself in India’s affordable smartphone and feature phone segment. Ziox has expanded its existing smartphone lineup with the all new Ziox Duopix, which offers a dual front-facing camera. I used the Ziox Duopix at the launch event in Mumbai, and here are our first impressions for this smartphone.

Ziox Duopix design, display

The Ziox Duopix is lightweight at 143 grams and fits comfortably in palms. The build quality is decent and on par with most of the affordable smartphones available out there. Design-wise, it’s made up of plastic and measures 9.1 mm in thickness. The back cover is removable and less prone to smudges and fingerprints. The rear consists of a camera, LED flash, Ziox branding, and a speaker grille.

The power and volume controls are located on the right while on the left, there’s nothing. The 3.5 mm audio jack is on the bottom beside a microUSB port with OTG support and primary microphone. It lacks a fingerprint scanner of any kind. Ziox Duopix’s 5-inch HD (1,280 x 720) IPS display lacks any screen protection and oleophobic coating, leaving it exposed to smudges and fingerprints. Both the level of brightness and viewing angles are all right.

Ziox Duopix hardware, battery

Ziox Duopix is powered by an entry-level Spreadtrum SC9850 quad processor ticking at 1.3GHz, Mali-T820 GPU for graphics, and 2GB of RAM. It offers 16GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 64GB. The multitasking was fine and casual games like Temple Run and Subway Surfers ran without any hiccups. It packs a 2,500mAh removable battery, which is claimed to offer 10 hours of talk time and 650 hours of standby time.

Ziox Duopix software, UI

Ziox Duopix is the company’s second smartphone after the Astra Titan 4G to run a near-stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The near-stock UI is clean and has an app drawer as well. It comes pre-installed with native Android apps and no excess bloatware.

Ziox Duopix dual selfie cameras

The talking point of the Ziox Duopix is its dual selfie cameras, consisting of an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor located up front. It also houses front-facing flash for better selfies in poor lighting conditions. But the selfies we took in the demo zone were not up to the mark, and often struggled at focusing better. The viewfinder was sluggish too.



Ziox Duopix Final Thoughts

During the launch event, Ziox Duopix’s price and availability details were not revealed. However, given that it falls under the entry-level segment, the phone is unlikely to cost above Rs 7,000. The phone looks promising and has dual selfie cameras. However, in the budget category the phone will have a tough time competing with the likes of Redmi 4 and others.

Disclaimer: The reporter was in Mumbai at the invite of Ziox Mobiles

