Zen Mobile launches Cinemax 4G with 22 Indian language support at Rs 6,390

Zen Cinemax 4G comes pre-installed with 22 regional languages, and is priced at Rs 6,390. Zen Cinemax 4G comes pre-installed with 22 regional languages, and is priced at Rs 6,390.

Zen Mobile has introduced its Cinemax 4G smartphone in the Indian market. The company claims the smartphone offers “superior performance” at an affordable price. Cinemax 4G, which is a part of the ZENERATION series, will be available in Champaign and Rose Gold colour options at a price of Rs 6,390.

The newly launched phone is powered by a quad-core processor and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. The smartphone offers 2GB RAM, 16GB of internal memory and microSD card support ( up to 32GB). The budget phone boasts a 5.5-inch FWVGA display. On the camera front, the phone features a 5-megapixel rear -facing camera and 5-megapixel front shooter.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Zen Cinemax 4G is packed with Swalekh Keyboard, and connectivity options like- 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The phone also comes pre-installed with 22 regional languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Gujrati, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi, to name a few. There’s a Language lock feature, which basically allows the user to choose the language right from the main screen.

On the battery front, the Cinemax 4G is backed by a 2,900mAh cell that’s rated to deliver to 30 hours of standby time. The phone comes pre-loaded with various multimedia offerings, ranging from games, Saavn, Zen Care, Zen Store etc.

Also read: Zen Mobile launches Cinemax Click 4G VoLTE smartphone bundled with Jio SIM

Cinemax 4G is bundled with JIO Happy New year which offers the customers with unlimited calling and data and is now extended till 31st March 2017. In addition, the company is offering free protection kit and onetime screen replacement in case of any breakage during first 6 months.

Speaking on the launch of the phone, Sanjay Kalirona, CEO, Zen Mobile, said, “India is becoming a digital economy, and embracing 4G technology at a fast pace. With the launch of Cinemax 4G, we aim to offer a perfect combination of high end features and a fast 4G experience at a great value to consumers across Tier II and Tier III markets”.

The company says it will continue to strengthen its 4G smartphone portfolio and focus on launching exciting new devices at the most competitive price points.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd