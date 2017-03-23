Zen Admire Swadesh with 4G LTE, regional language support launched at Rs 4990

Zen Mobile’s Admire Swadesh is a budget 4G smartphone, featuring a 5-inch HD display and a quad-core processor. Zen Mobile’s Admire Swadesh is a budget 4G smartphone, featuring a 5-inch HD display and a quad-core processor.

Zen Mobile has launched an affordable smartphone, called Admire Swadesh. It is priced at Rs. 4990 and will be available in two colour options: Champaign and Blue. The company will sell the phone with a free screen guard and case along with six months screen replacement warranty.

The Admire Swadesh features a 5-inch HD display ( 720 x 1280) pixels and is powered by a quad-core processor (unspecified) with 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage and microSD support. On the camera front, the dual-SIM phone offers a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling. It draws power from a 2,000mAh battery that promises up to 30 hours of standby time. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB 2.0.

The highlight of the Admire Swadesh is that it comes pre-installed with 22 different Indian languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, among others. There’s a language lock feature which basically allows the user to choose the language right from the main screen. Plus, the phone also let you set up two WhatsApp accounts.

With the Admire Swadesh, Zen Mobile hopes to shift as many as units across Tier II and Tier III markets. Which is why the smartphone comes pre-loaded with 22 regional languages.

“Regional languages are becoming increasingly important, especially, in a country like India where multiple languages are spoken. Keeping that in mind, we have introduced 22 regional language support feature in Admire Swadesh to serve the unique needs of Indian consumers, and to overcome communication hindrance,” Sanjay Kalirona, CEO, Zen Mobile, said.

