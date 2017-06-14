YU Yureka Black to go on sale again on June 19 at 12 noon at Flipkart

YU Yureka Black will be made available on Flipkart on Monday YU Yureka Black will be made available on Flipkart on Monday

YU Yureka Black will be up for grabs on June 19 at 12 noon on Flipkart. Micromax’s online-only YU Televentures launched Yureka Black smartphone earlier this month in India at Rs 8,999. After two successful flash sales, the phone will be made available through another flash sale which will happen on Monday.

The big highlight of Yureka Black is its 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) 64-bit Processor. The Yureka Black features a 5-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display, instead of HD 720p. The smartphone also sports fingerprint sensor on the home button. It features a uni-body design, very similar to Xiaomi phones. The body is made of metal and it has a plastic-like coating on top.

On the camera front, it sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash and the front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

Yu Televentures (a subsidiary of Micromax) started in 2014 and till date it has launched a slew of smartphones in India. The company launched YU Yureka S and YU Yunique Plus smartphones in August last year and the Yureka Black is being seen as its comeback device.

YU Yureka Black comes with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, but last week the company rolled out Android 7.1.2 Nougat Beta Build update for the device. The latest Android 7.1.2 Nougat Beta Build update will not be provided over-the-air and users will need to visit YU’s forums to manually download and install. YU noted that the official stable OTA “will be rolled out in next one and a half months” to all Yureka Black users.

