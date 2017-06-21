YU Yureka Black to go on open sale from June 22 on Flipkart

YU Yureka black open sales start from tomorrow, June 22 YU Yureka black open sales start from tomorrow, June 22

YU Yureka Black will now be available via open sale from June 22 on Flipkart. Micromax’s subsidiary YU Televentures made the announcement on Wednesday noting that starting Thursday, June 22 (0001Hrs) onwards, consumers will no longer have to wait for a flash sale to buy YU Yureka Black. The company says that it received an overwhelming response to its first three flash sales on Flipkart and it is bringing the magic of Black for everyone.

The Yureka Black smartphone was launched earlier this month in India at Rs 8,999. The big highlight of Yureka Black is its 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) 64-bit Processor.

It features a 5-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display, instead of HD 720p. The smartphone also sports fingerprint sensor on the home button. It features a uni-body design, very similar to Xiaomi phones. The body is made of metal and it has a plastic-like coating on top.

On the camera front, it sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash and the front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

YU Yureka Black comes with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, but couple of weeks back the company rolled out Android 7.1.2 Nougat Beta Build update for the device.

The latest Android 7.1.2 Nougat Beta Build update will not be provided over-the-air and users will need to visit YU’s forums to manually download and install. YU noted that the official stable OTA “will be rolled out in next one and a half months” to all Yureka Black users.

