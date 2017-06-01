YU Yureka Black First impressions: Back in the game with this phone?

YU Yureka Black comes with glossy black finish like the iPhone 7 Jet Black YU Yureka Black comes with glossy black finish like the iPhone 7 Jet Black

YU Yureka Black is a comeback smartphone for YU Televentures. The online-only brand from Micromax didn’t launch any smartphone from August 2016. The last two smartphones, YU Yureka S and YU Yunique Plus were also an incremental upgrade.

Now the latest in the YU smartphones lineup, Yureka Black comes with dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support.

The big highlight of the phone is its 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 430 for a price of Rs 8,999. It will be exclusively available on Flipkart, and sales start June 5 midnight. We spent some time with the device, and here is our first impression of the YU Yureka Black.

YU Yureka Black Specifications: 5-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display | octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 64-bit Processor | 4GB RAM | 32GB of internal storage | 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM | 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash | 8MP front-facing camera with selfie flash | 3000mAh battery | Fingerprint sensor on home button |

YU Yureka Black: Design, Display and Cameras

Yureka Black design is completely different from original YU Yureka from 2014. As the name suggests, it surely is a Black colour variant, but the design language has changed. Now the Yureka Black features a uni-body design, very similar to Xiaomi phones. The body is made of metal and it has a plastic-like coating on top. So the sandstone back (was in Yureka) is gone, and now it has a glossy rear panel that is prone to fingerprint and smudges. The handset feels quite nice to hold, and is lightweight as well. The design is definitely appealing too. What we really like about the Yureka Black is the compact form factor.

The dual-SIM Yureka Black supports 4G VoLTE bands in India. It includes a hybrid SIM-tray on the left, which means you can either put in two SIM cards (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM) or one SIM card and a microSD card at one time. The fingerprint sensor is on the home button, and it sits right below the display. The volume rocker and power/ lock key is on the right. You can also use double tap on screen to wake and sleep the device. There is a 3.5mm jack on top edge, while the Micro-USB port can be found sandwiched between two speaker grills at the bottom. Out of the two speaker grills, left hides the primary microphone and right includes a loudspeaker. The loudspeaker output isn’t great and audio quality is very average.

The Yureka Black features a 5-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display. It is reflective, glossy and a attracts fingerprints/ smudges. Users do get a factory installed screen protector and an extra protector in the retail box. Brightness levels are adequate for any kind of lighting conditions, but colours appear a bit oversaturated on this display.

The smartphone features a primary 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash and an 8MP front-facing camera with selfie flash as well. Based on our initial time with the device, we feel that the primary camera might just struggle in low light. However, the day light shots come out excellent. It clicks almost instantly. About the selfie camera, YU Yureka Black selfie camera is a surprise package for its price.

YU Yureka Black: Processor, RAM, OS and Battery

Inside, the YU Yureka Black packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) 64-bit Processor. The good part is its 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. On first boot, we got about 22.5GB of user available storage, and about 9.50GB storage was system occupied. Although the OS is mostly stock, the bloatware takes a little extra storage. The storage can be expanded further up to additional 64GB via a microSD card.

The overall processor, RAM and storage combination is great for its price. We didn’t find struggling with usual multi-tasking, and surprisingly the device doesn’t heat up too much. So far we’ve stuck to stream videos, and are yet to play some games on this device. More of that when our full review goes up.

About the software, the new YU Yureka Black runs dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and not CyanogenMod like the original YU Yureka from 2014. YU is promising Android 7.0 Nougat soon, and at the time of launch, YU has already released Android Nougat-7.1.2 Beta Build for the Yureka Black. Although, users will need to manually download it themselves. All the details with installation procedure are mentioned on their website.

Yureka Black is backed by a 3000mAh battery. We didn’t get a chance to test the battery to its full, so claiming anything about battery life wouldn’t be right as of now. In our video streaming usage time, the battery tend to drain out faster than we expected, but we’ll reserve our verdict for now.

YU Yureka Black: Early Verdict

Overall the YU Yureka Black seems a very promising device for the company. We didn’t see many issues with the device and cameras do look decent for now. The compact form factor and sturdy feel add to good things about this device.

The 4GB RAM is a bonus at this price. If you purely compare it on paper with Xiaomi Redmi 4, the same phone has a 4GB RAM variant at Rs 10,999, although with 64GB storage. Xiaomi’s OS is a little bit more refined too as well in our opinion. But we’ll be soon reviewing the device, so do wait for our verdict.

