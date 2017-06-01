YU Yureka Black India launch today, will be Flipkart exclusive

YU Yureka Plus Black is said to feature a 5-inch Full HD display (1080×1920 pixels) with a 2.5D curved glass design. YU Yureka Plus Black is said to feature a 5-inch Full HD display (1080×1920 pixels) with a 2.5D curved glass design.

Micromax’s online-only YU Televentures will launch its YU Yureka smartphone today. It will be exclusively available on Flipkart. Apart from the new black colour variant, YU Yureka is different from the original Yureka (2014) in terms of specifications as well.

Yu has already sent out press invites for a June 1 launch event. The company has been teasing the upcoming Yureka smartphone on Twitter as well. Yu recently shared a teaser on Twitter, confirming that YU Yureka Black will be exclusively available on Flipkart from June 1.

YU Yureka Plus Black is said to feature a 5-inch Full HD display (1080×1920 pixels) with a 2.5D curved glass design. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 64-bit processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The dual SIM smartphone supports 4G VoLTE. YU Yureka Black gets a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash. The front camera is 8MP with selfie flash. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The home button doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

YU Yureka could sport a metal unobody design. Not many details about the Yureka Black are known as of now. Yu has launched nine smartphones since it was started in 2014 in India. It looks like Yu is making a comeback in the smartphone market with Yureka Black. The company launched YU Yureka S and YU Yunique Plus smartphones in August last year. We’ll have to wait and watch how YU decides to price its upcoming smartphone.

