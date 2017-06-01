YU Yureka Black launched in India: How it fares against Xiaomi Redmi 4

The closest competitor of YU Yureka Black in this space is Xiaomi’s Redmi 4, which starts at Rs 6,999. Here’s how the two phones fare against each other. The closest competitor of YU Yureka Black in this space is Xiaomi’s Redmi 4, which starts at Rs 6,999. Here’s how the two phones fare against each other.

YU Yureka Black smartphone has been launched in India by YU Televentures, which is Micromax’s online-only brand. YU Yureka Black is an upgraded version of the original Yu Yureka that was unveiled in 2014. The new smartphone comes in black colour variant, and features a metal unibody design. YU Yureka Black is priced at Rs 8,999, and will be exclusively available on Flipkart from midnight of June 5.

The pricing on YU Yureka Black puts the smartphone in the mid-budget segment, largely dominated by Chinese players. The closest competitor of YU Televentures’ in this space is Xiaomi’s Redmi 4, which starts at Rs 6,999. The highlight of Redmi 4 is its 4,100mAh battery, which easily lasts for more than a day.

Both YU Yureka and Xiaomi Redmi 4 are only available online. So how do the two smartphones fare against each other? We find out:

YU Yureka Black

YU Yureka Black has a metal unibody design, and measures 8.73 mm in thickness. It gets a 5-inch Full HD display (1080×1920 pixels) with a 2.5D curved glass design. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

YU Yureka is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 64-bit processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is a dual SIM smartphone, and supports 4G VoLTE. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with UI customisations by the company.

YU Yureka Black features a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash, and there’s an 8MP sensor on the front with selfie flash. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The home button doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

According to YU Televentures, Yureka has been the most searched smartphone on Google, and the company hopes to gain from the hype. YU Televentures claims to have sold more than 3 million smartphones in the last two years. We’ll have to wait and watch if the company can replicate the success.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4 has a 5-inch LCD IPS display with HD (720p) resolution. The dual SIM smartphone supports 4G VoLTE. Redmi 4 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8. The base variant of Redmi 4 with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage costs Rs 6,999. The 3GB RAM+32GB ROM option is priced at Rs 8,999, while the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant costs Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor. It features a 13MP rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), LED flash, HDR . There’s a 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Fingerprint scanner in Redmi 4 is at the back.

Xiaomi claims to have sold more than 25,000 units of Redmi 4 on Amazon India within eight minutes, on the first day of its sale, which was conducted on May 23.

In our review, we said Redmi 4 is for those users, who want long battery life, and a phone that works just right without paying over Rs 10,000. From a budget phone perspective, this is a pretty good camera when you have ample lighting, and can produce some excellent results.

Verdict

YU Yureka look like a pretty good option at Rs 8,999 thanks to decent specifications on paper. The original YU Yureka was a good value for money budget phone, but the smartphone was launched almost two years ago. Given Xiaomi is now one of the most preferred smartphone brand in the mid-segment, YU Televentures will probably have a hard time competing with the Chinese start-up. Xiaomi Redmi 4 offers a good overall performance, including a solid battery life.

