YU announces Android 7.1.2 Nougat Beta for Yureka Black and YU developer Program Season 3

YU Televentures has rolled out Android 7.1.2 Nougat Beta Build update for its last week launched YU Yureka Black smartphone. Alongside, the company has also announced its YU developer Program Season 3.

The latest Android 7.1.2 Nougat Beta Build update will not be provided over-the-air and users will need to visit YU’s forums to manually download and install. YU notes that the official stable OTA “will be rolled out in next one and a half months” to all Yureka Black users. The handset originally ships with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with slightly tweaked UI.

To apply for the ‘YU developer Program’, developers need to visit YU’s program announcement post on official forum and reply in the thread with details including links to profile page, Github, Twitter, etc with their work contributions. YU notes that preference will given to developers who are recognised on XDA or capable to make own Custom ROM and more. The company will further support them with a complete set of technical resources and access to pre-release software.

To remember, Micromax-owned subsidiary YU launched YU Yureka Black last week in India. The big highlight of Yureka Black is its 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 430 for a price of Rs 8,999. It gets a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash and front 8MP camera with selfie flash. The handset went on sale today exclusively at Flipkart, and YU says that the stocks were sold out in few minutes. Now the next sale will be on June 13.

