Yu Yureka 2 launched at Rs 11,999, will be Flipkart exclusive

Yu Yureka 2 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. There’s a 2.5D glass coating on front. It sports a metal unibody design. Yu Yureka 2 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. There’s a 2.5D glass coating on front. It sports a metal unibody design.

YU Mobiles, a subsidiary of Micromax, has announced the launch of Yureka 2 smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 11,999, the device will be exclusively available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day on September 20. Yu Yureka 2 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. There’s a 2.5D glass coating on front. It sports a metal unibody design.

Yu Yureka 2 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It supports fingerprint scanner as well. The smartphone is backed by a 3930 mAh battery, and supports Qualcomm’s 3.0 quick charge technology. Yu Yureka 2 features 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter. Features include night mode, beauty mode, multi shots, and auto focus. It runs Android Marsmallow.

Yu Yureka follows Yu Yureka Black smartphone which was launched by the company in June. Yu Yureka Black is priced at 8,999. It packs 4GB RAM, which is also the highlight of the phone. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, Yureka Black features 32GB internal storage.

Yu Yureka Black has a 5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating and a fingerprint sensor on the home button. It features a uni-body design. Rear camera is 13MP with dual-LED flash, while the front shooter is 8MP. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery. Yureka Black runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

In our review we said, Yu Yureka Black is a decent smartphone at Rs 8,999. The phone is a powerhouse and won’t let you let down on multi-tasking. The selfie camera is much better than a lot of smartphones in this price range.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd