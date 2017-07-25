Yu Yunique 2 launched at Rs 5,999 on Flipkart exclusively: Specs, features

Micromax’s subsidiary YU Mobiles has launched a new version of its Yu Yunique 2 smartphone, which will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. Micromax’s subsidiary YU Mobiles has launched a new version of its Yu Yunique 2 smartphone, which will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Micromax’s subsidiary YU Mobiles has launched a new version of its Yu Yunique 2 smartphone, which will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. Yunique 2 is priced at Rs 5,999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart from July 27, 2017. The sale will start at 12 noon. Yu Yunique 2 is the second smartphone from the company for 2017, after it had launched the Yureka Black.

Yu Yunique 2 comes with 5 inch HD resolution display (1280 x 720 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone has a MediaTek quad-core processor clocked at 1.3Ghz coupled with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB storage space, which is expandable. However Yu has not specified the expandable storage support.

Yu Yunique 2 comes with a 13MP rear camera, and the front camera is 5MP. The battery is 2500 mAh. The phone will run Android Nougat, and Yu has also integrated Truecaller dialler experience on this smartphone. The Truecaller dialler is the native dialler app on this smartphone. Yu Yunique 2 comes with a metal back with a ribbed design, and launches in two colours: Champagne and Coal Black. This is a 4G enabled smartphone, with WiFi, Bluetooth and FM as well.

“With Yunique 2, we are bringing a smartphone that hits the sweet spot of power, performance and style confluence together in one device. It is a smartphone that will be a compelling choice for those new age users who are always multi-tasking. We have worked towards making a difference- not only in the phone’s design language but the overall proposition that is aligned with the needs of our consumers. We are super excited to partner with Flipkart and integrate a true dialer experience through Truecaller,” said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer at Micromax and YU in a press statement.

