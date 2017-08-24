YotaPhone 3 with dual displays, Snapdragon 625 launched: Price, specifications

YotaPhone 3 has got the dual screens; one colour screen on the front and other e-ink screen on the back. YotaPhone 3 has got the dual screens; one colour screen on the front and other e-ink screen on the back.

The successor to the YotaPhone 2 was announced in June, but the company didn’t reveal the specifications and features. Now, Yota Devices has officially launched the YotaPhone 3 in China where the device will be available for CNY 2,398 (or approx Rs 28,263) and CNY 3,008 (or approx Rs 28,936), respectively. YotaPhone 3 goes up for pre-order from Chinese online retailer JD.com from September 5, while the company plans to ship the phone from September 18.

The device has got the dual screens; one colour screen on the front and other screen on the back. The latter screen uses an e-ink display, similar to the original model which was announced in 2013. Compared to the YotaPhone and YotaPhone 2, the third-generation model has been modified in terms of design.

Speaking of the specifications, YotaPhone 3 sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The phone also features a 5.2-inch secondary display with a resolution of 720p. Under the hood the device will be available with a Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, and a 3300mAh battery. On the camera front, it features a 13-megapixel rear camera on the rear and a 12-megapixel shooter in the front. YotaPhone 3 runs on YotaOS 3.0, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

“The new version of the phone is addressed to an active young and primarily reading audience, so Yota3 has several pre-installed applications for reading electronic books and a carefully selected library of classical and modern literature; The size of the pre-installed library is different for each of the smartphone modifications,” the company after the launch.

After China, the company plans to bring the dual-screen smartphone to Russia. No word yet on the device’s availability in other markets, including India.

