YotaPhone 3 officially confirmed, likely to arrive later this year: Report

The YotaPhone 3 has been announced at the China-Russia Expo in Harbin. Details are rather scarce, but we do know that the price of the YotaPhone 3. A model with 64GB storage will cost about $350, while a 128GB model will cost $450. According to a Russian publication, the YotaPhone 3 will release in China in September, and pre-orders in Russia will begin during the same timeframe.

The third-generation smartphone has been in making for quite sometime, with Yota first said that device was being developed in 2015. Along with the YotaPhone 3, the company also promised to launch a low-cost YotaPhone 2c, but as we all know, that never got materialized. Yota Devices later collaborated with China’s ZTE in September 2015 on the YotaPhone 3 with plans to launch the device in the first quarter of 2016.

A comment posted on the YotaPhone’s Instragram account in March this year revealed that the YotaPhone 3 was still in development, and the company urged users to stay tuned to know more about the phone. A month later the company posted a teaser image of the device, with a brief message saying that the pre-orders would open in Summers.

While we still don’t know much about the YotaPhone 3, the phone will have a full colour display on the front and a secondary, e-ink display on the back. The original YotaPhone was announced in 2013, followed by the YotaPhone 2 the next year, with sales launched in Russia and other parts of the world. However, due to production issues, Yota Devices decided to cancel the North American launch of the dual-screened device.

