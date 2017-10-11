Xolo launches three selfie smartphones in India: Era 3, Era 2V and Era 3X

Xolo’s ERA 3 smartphone in this product image. Xolo has launched three new mobiles for the Indian market. Xolo’s ERA 3 smartphone in this product image. Xolo has launched three new mobiles for the Indian market.

Xolo is making a comeback of sorts in the Indian smartphone market with the release of three smartphones. All three smartphones – Era 3, Era 2V and Era 3X are positioned around the concept of taking selfies in low-light. Xolo has partnered with Flipkart to sell the three phones and these will be online exclusive devices.

Xolo, which is a sub-brand of Lava International, has revamped its business strategy to sell the new mobile phones to combat the competition. The company says the new smartphones are targeted at the young population, especially those in the age group of 18 and 27. This also explains why it is selling all three smartphones through an online channel.

“Two years back we had a shift in strategy where in at the company level we decided that Xolo will become completely online brand. When we did that we had to adjust to understand the audience in detail. We made some devices and some of them did very well. But we thought that we were not doing perhaps the perfect thing that was required for the consumers”, Sunil Raina, Business Head, Xolo told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of the launch event.

Raina says these new phones have been made after a lot of research. The company is targeting the urban centres to sell the three smartphones, which are priced between Rs 4,999 and Rs 7,999. “We are the in space of proving smart technology. Our reference point is more customer than the competition,” Raina added.

Xolo Era 3X has a 13 MP front and 13 MP rear camera coupled with 3GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The phone has a 5-inch HD display with 3000 mAh battery and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on board.

Xolo Era 2V has a 5-inch HD display as well with 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and 3000 mAh battery. This phone has a 13MP front camera, 8MP rear camera and there’s a fingerprint sensor on board as well. Finally, Xolo Era 3 has a 5-inch HD display, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, 2500 mAh battery. The camera is 8MP on the front and 5MP on the back.

For Xolo though it won’t be an easy task standing against the competition. “It will be a bit tough for Xolo to get back lost market share from the Chinese counterparts. The focus on selfie is a good start for the company but the Chinese players have been dominating this trend with features like front flash at low prices from iTel wish series smartphones”, said Shobhit Srivastava, Research Analyst, Mobile Devices and Ecosystem, Counterpoint Research.

