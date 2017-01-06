Xolo Era 2X VoLTE enabled smartphone launched in India: Specs, price and features

Xolo Era 2X is available in two versions – 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM/ 16GB storage Xolo Era 2X is available in two versions – 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM/ 16GB storage

Xolo has launched its latest 4G VoLTE capable dual-SIM Era 2X smartphone in India on Thursday. The budget phone is the first in Xolo’s Era series that will feature a fingerprint scanner, and will be coming in two variants – 2GB RAM/3GB RAM. It will be sold exclusively through Flipkart starting January 9.

Era 2X comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 processor, and is backed by a 2500 mAh battery. Xolo claims that the phone will give 322 hours of standby time with a full charge.

Xolo Era 2X is available in two versions – 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM/ 16GB storage. The storage capacity on the smartphone can be expanded to 32GB via a microSD card. The device supports VoLTE on both SIMS, meaning that it will be compatible with a Reliance Jio SIM.

Era 2X comes sporting an 8MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture, LED flash and a 5P Largan Lens. It comes with features like Gesture recognition, voice capture, face detection, HDR, Face Beauty, Blue Glass filter, Panorama and time lapse video.

Speaking on the partnership, Ajay Yadav, Head – Mobiles, Flipkart said, “As more and more consumers in India are making a shift towards affordable, 4G enabled smartphones, they are opting for brands and models that offer them not just the features, but are pocket-friendly as well. Through our exclusive brand partnerships, Flipkart has been enabling customers across India to get their hands on the best in class smartphone technology by making it affordable.”

Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 design revealed as first alleged photo surfaces

Connectivity on the device is through Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB and Bluetooth. Era 2X measures 144 x 72.3 x 9.5mm.

Xolo Era 2X is priced at Rs 6,666 for the 2GB variant, and Rs 7,499 for the 3GB version. The phones will be available in Latte Gold and Gunmetal colours.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd