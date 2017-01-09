Xolo Era 2X is now available on sale, exclusively on Flipkart

Xolo Era 2x comes in two storage variants - 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + ROM - priced at Rs 6,666 and Rs 7,499 respectively.

By: Tech Desk | Updated: January 9, 2017 7:07 pm
Xolo Era 2x, a budget smartphone which was unveiled on January 5, is now available on sale on Flipkart. The 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone comes in two storage variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + ROM – priced at Rs 6,666 and Rs 7,499 respectively.

Xolo Era 2x sports 5.5 inch IPS HD Oncell display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. The Era 2X features a fingerprint sensor that can be used for launching the camera, clicking photos, and answering calls apart from unlocking the device. This is a dual SIM and supports Reliance Jio SIM card as well.

Xolo Era 2x has an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5 MP front camera. It is powered by 1.25 GhZ 64-bit quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 processor. The memory is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. The device packs a removable 2,500 mAh battery. It is claimed to offer a standby time of a 322 hours.

The phone runs Android Marshmallow. It can be bought in Black Gun Metal and Latte Gold colour variants. Connectivity on the device is through Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB and Bluetooth. Era 2X measures 144 x 72.3 x 9.5mm.

