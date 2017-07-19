Xiaomi’s third Mi anniversary celebrations in India: Redmi 4A at Re 1, and other deals

Xiaomi is celebrating its third Mi anniversary in India, and will offer deals and discounts to users on July 20 and July 21. Xiaomi is celebrating its third Mi anniversary in India, and will offer deals and discounts to users on July 20 and July 21.

The Chinese smartphone maker will also host Re 1 flash sale, during which Redmi 4A, 10,000mAh Mi PowerBank 2, and Wi-Fi Repeater 2 will be up for grabs at Re 1. Users will need to share to register for the contest. Xiaomi accessories like Mi air purifier, Mi router, Mi Bluetooth headset, Mi VR Play will also be getting discounts during company's anniversary celebrations.

Additionally, GoIbibo is offering up to Rs 2,000 off on domestic hotel bookings. SBI debit card users will get an extra 5 per cent cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs 8,000. The maximum cashback is Rs 500 per card. Let us take a look at all offers by Xiaomi:

Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which was launched on June 18 in India, will be up for sale on Mi.com at 10 AM on July 20. The highlight of the smartphone is its huge 5,300mAh battery. Mi Max 2 features a 6.44-inch display, and is powered by Snapdragon 625 processor. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is available at Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, and Redmi Note 4 will go on sale at 12 PM on July 20. In terms of specifications, the Redmi 4 features a 5-inch HD display, Octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor, 4,100mAh battery, 13MP rear camera, and a fingerprint scanner. It will be available starting Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options are price at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A gets a 5-inch HD display, and can be purchased in only one variant: 2GB RAM + 16GB storage. Redmi 4A is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor. It has a 13MP shooter on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front. The device features a 3120mAh battery. The Redmi 4A will be available at Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in three storage variants, and the price starts at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage option. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/64GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and it features a microSD card slot (up to 128GB) for memory expansion. The smartphone gets a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and a 5MP shooter on the front. The battery of Redmi Note 4 is a 4100mAh one.

Xiaomi accessories will be up for grabs at 10 AM on July 20. Mi Capsule earphones get Rs 100 off, and they’ll be available at Rs 899 during the sale. Mi Headphones Comfort and Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD get Rs 300 and Rs 200 off respectivey. The devices will be available at Rs 2,699 and Rs 1,799 respectively.

Xiaomi Mi In-ear Headphones Basic, Mi VR Play, and Mi Selfie Stick get Rs 50, Rs 300 and Rs 100 off respectively. They can be bought at Rs 549, Rs 699, and Rs 599 respectively. Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic costs Rs 899.

Xiaomi’s new 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 and 20000mAh Power Bank 2 will be available at Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,199 respectively. Mi Router 3C will be up for grabs at Rs 1,199. Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 gets Rs 200 off and will be available for Rs 799. Xiaomi’s Mi Air Purifier Bundle will be available at Rs 12,498 (Rs 1,500 off), instead of Rs 12,498.

Additionally, Xiaomi is giving away coupons worth Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500 at 10 AM from July 18 to July 21. Flash sales will be held on July 20 and July 21 at 11 AM and 1 PM.

