Xiaomi’s next sub-brand will be called ‘Lanmi’; X1 to be the first smartphone: Report

Xiaomi has been rumoured to introduce a new sub-brand as it plans to take on the likes of Oppo and Vivo in the offline retail market. While details are limited at the moment, a new report from China sheds light on the company’s upcoming plans.

A post on China’s social media platform Weibo (via GizmoChina) reveals that the sub-brand will be called “Lanmi”, which translates to blue rice. Apparently, the first smartphone under the newly created sub-brand will be called the Lanmi X1.

There have been reports in the past that claims that the Lanmi X1 will replace the Redmi Pro 2. However, it seems that Lanmi X1 will not going to replace the Redmi Pro 2. Though they might have similar specifications and features.

According to the report, Lanmi X1 will arrive in two models with four variants each. The first model will sport a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. The phone will be either powered by 4GB or 6GB RAM, along with the option of either 64GB or 128GB storage. The other model, on the other hand, is said to feature a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, and the storage configurations will remain the same. Both models will feature dual cameras on the back.

The alleged image of the Lanmi X1 has already been leaked on the web. Leaked image of the phone shows a dual rear camera setup and the antenna band running from the top left corner. The smartphone appears to be made of metal and has a unibody design. The design language of the Lanmi X1 seems to be inspired by iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5.

Xiaomi has initially focused on the online market, however, the company is now working to increase its offline presence. In a country like India, where the brand has a strong presence, Xiaomi has recently setup its first Mi Home store. It’s the company’s first offline store in India where users can experience and purchase Xiaomi’s latest products under one roof. Xiaomi plans to add 100 more such stores in the next two years.

