Xiaomi’s new Compact Powerhouse mobile launch on March 14 in India, could be Redmi 5

Xiaomi could launch the Redmi 5 smartphone in India on March 14. The Chinese company has already started teasing the upcoming device via its social media channels. If one goes by the new teaser on Twitter, the new Redmi smartphone will be the new ‘Compact Powerhouse’, suggesting it will have a large battery. Of course, the company did not reveal the name of the smartphone in any of its teasers, but speculations point at Redmi 5. Previously, the phone’s teaser was put out at the end of the live stream for Mi TV 4A launch event, which was held on March 7.

“It’s slim, sleek and slick. It’s also a powerhouse that fulfils your needs. Revealing the new #CompactPowerhouse in just a few days. Can you guess what it might be?” reads Redmi India’s tweet. To give a perspective, Xiaomi Redmi 5 was launched alongside the Redmi 5 Plus in China in December last year. Given Redmi 5 Plus (rebranded as Redmi Note 5) has already made its way to India, we can expect the company to launch Redmi 5 as well soon. Both Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus are budget smartphones that come with Full View display.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 come with similar specifications. The smartphones are the successors to the Redmi Note 4, which was launched in India in January 2017. The Redmi phones feature a metal unibody design and rounded corners. Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 run the company’s MIUI 9 software. Both the smartphones ship with a 12MP rear camera with 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, and flash. The front shooter on Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5 is a 5MP one. The fingerprint sensor on both the smartphones is present on the back.

It’s slim, sleek and slick. It’s also a powerhouse that fulfils your needs. Revealing the new #CompactPowerhouse in just a few days. Can you guess what it might be? pic.twitter.com/8tv8lLWcJp — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 8, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets a 5.7-inch HD+ screen, while the Redmi Note 5 has a slightly bigger 5.99-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The smartphones sport a bezel-less display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Xiaomi Redmi 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor, clocked at up to 1.8GHz with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics performance. Redmi 5 is available in 2GB RAM + 16GB storage as well as 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variants in China. We’ll have to wait and watch which storage options Xiaomi decides to bring to India. Xiaomi Redmi 5 packs a 3,300mAh battery.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 5 is powered by a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant can be bought at Rs 11,999. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 5 is available for purchase via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home Stores as well as third-party offline retail stores.

