Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 update to be last one for these six phones: Here’s why

Xiaomi had recently announced the roll out of MIUI 9 beta, which is the company’s latest OS for its series of smartphones. The company had announced the global ROM roll out for MIUI 9 in India and shared a comprehensive list of devices that would be getting the update. But, now it looks like Xiaomi is suspending the roll out of MIUI 9 beta version to six of its smartphones on the list and will effectively make this the last update for these phones.

Xiaomi has put out a blog post confirming the suspension of MIUI 9 beta (public and closed beta) to Mi 2/2S, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, and Mi Note. While these phones will be getting MIUI 9 global stable build, they can no longer be part of the beta testing based on the blog post.

In the blog post, Xiaomi wrote, “To ensure the best performance of MIUI, we have to make a tough decision of suspending the update of 6 devices after a long-time discussion and evaluation about the release time of devices, active users, hardware performance, etc.” The post reads that after November 17, these six devices which are Mi 2/2S, Mi Note, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 2 and Redmi 2 Prime will be suspended from the closed beta and public beta for MIUI 9.

So users who flashe the MIUI 9 beta on their phone should keep an eye out on Xiaomi’s forums as the company will issuing instructions on flashing to the MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM. Xiaomi has also said that MIUI Global Beta ROM 7.11.16 will be the last beta update for these smartphones on the list.

As far as the final MIUI 9 Global stable ROM is concerned, it will be gradually release from December 2017 to January 2018 for the six phones mentioned in the list. Another addition to this is the Redmi 1S. So all these phones, including the oldest Redmi 1S will get the MIUI 9 Global stable ROM, but this will be the last update from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi recently rolled out MIUI 9 for Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2 in India. The full list of compatible devices from 2017 which will get MIUI 9 includes: Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3, Mi 6, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4X, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1s.

