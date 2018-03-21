Xiaomi’s MIUI 9.5 Global stable ROM now rolling out: Here is full list of devices

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM for some smartphones. Here is full list of devices supported. Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM for some smartphones. Here is full list of devices supported.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM for some Redmi, Mi smartphones. The update should be available for users as an over-the-air (OTA) on their smartphones. Users with eligible phones can go to settings on their device, tap About Phone, followed by System Updates and check for the update.

At the moment, MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM has started rolling out for Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm 650 processor variant, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm 625 variant/Redmi Note 4X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 5 Plus, Mi Max and Mi Max Prime. Xiaomi says it is slowly rolling out the MIUI 9.5 update to all devices, and not everyone will see the new OS immediately. Xiaomi has also given a release schedule for other devices and when they will get the MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM. Here’s a look at the MIUI schedule.

MIUI 9.5 Global ROM release: List of devices getting update in late March

This includes Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm/Redmi Note 4X, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi 3S, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 MTK (MediaTek Processor) variant.

MIUI 9.5 Global ROM release: List of devices getting update in early April

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime/Redmi Y1, Redmi Note 5A/Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Mi Max 2, Mi 5, Redmi 4X, Mi 6 and Mi Mix 2 will get the update.

MIUI 9.5 Global ROM release: List of devices getting update in mid April

Mi Note 2, Mi 5s, Mi MIX, Mi Note 3, Mi 5s Plus, Redmi Note 2, Redmi 3, Redmi 4, Mi 3 and Mi 4 will get the update. Xiaomi says that the release dates are not fixed, and they might change due to various reasons. MIUI 9.5 is based on Android Nougat 7.1.2. The Android Oreo update for MIUI is not yet out from Xiaomi. The company has not confirmed when it will bring Android Oreo to its popular smartphones.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd