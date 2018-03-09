Xiaomi’s Mi Power Bank 2i now available on Flipkart, Amazon: Price, specifications

These Made in India power banks, both titled Mi Power Bank 2i, offer 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh of Li-ion battery respectively. These Made in India power banks, both titled Mi Power Bank 2i, offer 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh of Li-ion battery respectively.

Xiaomi has made its Mi Power Bank 2i series available on Amazon and Flipkart. The two power banks were launched company in November in India, and the Chinese smartphone player had introduced these power banks on its website http://www.mi.com and Mi Home Stores. The announcement that Xiaomi was expanding availability of its Mi Power Bank 2i series to Amazon and Flipkart was made via the company’s India’s Twitter account.

These Made in India power banks, both titled Mi Power Bank 2i comes in the option of 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Li-ion battery respectively. The Mi power Bank 2i’s 10,000mAh variant offers a double anodised aluminium design, a conversion rate of 85 per cent and is only 14.2mm thick. Meanwhile, the 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i sports a polycarbonate base, and supports Quick Charge 3.0.

Designed to power tablets and smartphones, both the Mi Power Banks offer two-way charging. Xiaomi has said that overheating, short circuiting, input over-voltage and similar issues cannot arise on the Mi Power Bank 2i due to nine-layer circuit chip protection. The Mi Power Banks are available at a price of Rs 799 and Rs 1,499 respectively.

Last year, Xiaomi partnered with HiPad technologies to set up a new production facility in Noida, which is its third in the country. The other two are in partnership with Foxconn in Andhra Pradesh. The Mi Power Bank 2i series is being produced in the Noida facility by the company.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd