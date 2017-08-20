Xiaomi working with Google on a new Android One smartphone: Report

Xiaomi could be working with Google on a new Android One smartphone. Xiaomi could be working with Google on a new Android One smartphone.

A new report coming from an Indonesian website Kripitech claims that Xiaomi and Google are working closely to bring an Android One smartphone to the market. If true, this would mean that the smartphone will run software based on pure Android.

The report claims that the phone will be closer to the company’s Mi 5X, which recently made its debut in China. The phone features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, dual cameras, and a 3,080mAh battery. Kripitech believes the phone will be called Xiaomi A1, and the company might re-brand the Mi 5X for the global consumers.

This would be the first time Xiaomi plans to release a smartphone without MIUI, the company’s own UI that’s built on Android. While Xiaomi has traditionally been known for its strength in the budget segment, it’s collaboration with Google to bring an Android One smartphone could help the brand to propel deeper into the Indian smartphone market. Xiaomi continues to be a popular phone vendor in India. Its Redmi Note 4 proved to be a major success – after all, the company sold over 5 million units of the phone in India since the last six months.

For Google also, the relationship with Xiaomi will only benefit the search giant. When you look at Android One, the response from consumers and vendors haven’t been hugely welcoming. Google has a fair idea, and because of this the search engine giant would prefer to have a strong hardware partner on board. The presence of Xiaomi can create the right hype and excitement in the Android One program.

Of course, it’s worth noting that the report should be taken with a grain of salt. At the moment, neither company has provided any evidence that such a device is even coming.

