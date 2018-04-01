Xiaomi to launch smartphone with MediaTek Helio P60 SoC in 2018: Report

Xiaomi is apparently working on a new smartphone with MediaTek’s Helio P60 mobile processor. Xiaomi is apparently working on a new smartphone with MediaTek’s Helio P60 mobile processor.

Xiaomi will launch a smartphone with MediaTek’s Helio P60 processor in Q2 of this year. According to a report from My Drivers, citing supply chain sources, Xiaomi is keen to launch a phone with the Helio P60 chipset in the second quarter of 2018. In addition, Vivo and Meizu are also developing smartphones with MediaTek’s Helio P60 mobile processor. Oppo has used the Helio P60 processor inside the R15 flagship smartphone, which will be made available in China on April 1.

Price, specifications, and availability of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone with the Helio P60 processor are unknown at this moment. However, it won’t be the only smartphone the company plans to launch with a MediaTek chipset this year. In fact, the report claims that Xiaomi may also announce another smartphone with MediaTek’s upcoming 12 nm mobile processor, likely to be known as Helio P70. The report claims MediaTek could earn as much as $60 billion in revenue in Q2.

The AI-powered Helio P60 was introduced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February. Aimed at mid-end smartphones, MediaTek’s Helio P60 mobile processor has eight cores. The chipset is built on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET process which offers 15 per cent reduction in power consumption over 14nm chipset. The company has also included a dedicated processing unit that handles AI-related tasks on the device. The Helio P60 is up to 12 per cent more efficient and up to 25 per cent more power efficient compared to the Helio P23.

In related news, Xiaomi has recently launched its flagship Mi Mix 2s and Mi Gaming Laptop in the Chinese market. The Mi Mix 2s is a premium smartphone with a 5.99-inch bezel-less display and a dual-camera setup on the back. The Mi Gaming Laptop, on the other, is the company’s first foray into the PC gaming space. The Mi Gaming Laptop sports a 15.6-inch display, Intel’s 7th generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, 1TB hard disk, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd