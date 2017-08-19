Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 5A in China on August 21: Here’s everything we know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A will launch in China on August 21, and here’s what to expect. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A will launch in China on August 21, and here’s what to expect.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch Redmi Note 5A in Beijing, China on August 21. The event will take place at 7.30 pm Beijing time, which is around 5.00 pm in India. Redmi Note 5A has been leaked online quite a few times now, including images of the retail box for the smartphone. Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun had also posted pictures of the Redmi Note 5A on his official Weibo account.

In terms of expected features, the Redmi Note 5A will be more base variant of the Redmi Note 5 when that phone launches. Earlier retail boxes of Redmi Note 5A were shared online. According to the leaks, specifications of the Redmi Note 5A could be Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, though a variant will lesser storage and RAM is also likely.

Redmi Note 5 will have a single rear camera, if you go by the images shared on Lei Jun’s account, while the front camera will remain at 5MP. The new phone will likely run MIUI9 with Android 7.1 Nougat on top.

Meanwhile the actual Redmi Note 5 is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage options. Xiaomi could also introduce Bluetooth 5.0 with the new Redmi Note 5 smartphone and a USB 3.0 compliant charger along with Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The battery will likely remain at 4100 mAh for Redmi Note 5, but it could be smaller in case of the Redmi Note 5A.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 has been its most successful smartphone so far in the Indian market, and the company claims to have sold 2 million of these since launch. Redmi Note 4 and other phones in the Redmi series have helped Xiaomi remain at the second position in the Indian smartphone market. Xiaomi is gearing up to launch another smartphone in India soon, though this will likely be the Mi 5X. We’ll have to wait and see how soon the Redmi Note 5A makes it way to the Indian market.

