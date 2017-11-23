Xiaomi to launch new Redmi phone on November 30: Calls it Desh Ka Smartphone

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand is getting ready to launch a new smartphone in Indian market on November 30. Xiaomi’s Redmi brand is getting ready to launch a new smartphone in Indian market on November 30.

The smartphone will likely go on sale in December, given that mobiles from the company are usually sold a week after the official launch.

Redmi India’s official Twitter handle posted about this and the tweet says, “A new Redmi smartphone is coming your way on Nov 30! Aa raha hai #DeshKaSmartphone” The hashtag has sparked speculation this will be a budget smartphone or a feature phone with some smart features. The Redmi mobile will likely be priced lower than any of its current devices in the market.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain had also tweeted pictures last week of himself travelling to villages in India. He had said in those tweets the company hoped to launch a product that could help out people living in the rural areas. At that point, there was speculation that Xiaomi might just introduce a feature phone, similar to the Reliance JioPhone, though for now the company has not officially commented on any of this.

Currently Xiaomi’s cheapest smartphone in the market is the Redmi 4A, which has a price tag of Rs 5,999 and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB on board storage. Specifications and a lower price range have helped Xiaomi’s smartphones sell in the market. With the company now talking about a new ‘Desh ka smartphone,’ there’s reason to expect to this will be priced lower. On the other hand, Xiaomi might just introduce a smartphone with some data bundled in as well, as we’ve seen players like Airtel and Karbonn do with their recent launches.

Check out the tweet from Redmi India below

A new Redmi smartphone is coming your way on Nov 30! Aa raha hai #DeshKaSmartphone pic.twitter.com/Koii0QJEIE — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 23, 2017

Xiaomi is currently the number one smartphone manufacturer in India, tied with Samsung, according to IDC data. The Chinese player could try and cement its position further by launching a more budget device with better specifications that the competition. The company recently announced it would start manufacturing its Power Banks in India as well and has opened a new plant in Noida in association with Hi Pad technologies from China.

The company claims Mi Power Banks are the second highest selling category from Xiaomi, after smartphones. Xiaomi already has two factories in partnership with Foxconn, which are manufacturing mobiles in India. The company also says it will try and encourage its suppliers to shift to the Indian market and set up their own factories here, in order to boost ‘Make in India.’

