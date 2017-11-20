Xiaomi to launch new product for India, claims it will change lives

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new product in India and put out a new teaser for the same. Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new product in India and put out a new teaser for the same.

Xiaomi India is gearing up to launch a new product for the Indian market and has put out a teaser for the same. The post from Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain says “‘i’ is coming soon! Any guesses what is this? @XiaomiIndia.” Some are speculating this could be a new smartphone geared for the Indian market, with others claiming this could be Redmi Note 5. However, since the latter has not yet launched in China, that appears to be unlikely.

Meanwhile Jain has also posted pictures of visits to various parts of India, including villages and posted about how the new product will change their lives. Xiaomi’s India head wrote in one of the tweets, “Met this incredible couple during my field trip across villages. I was humbled by their warmth, and hospitality they offered me Gained insights on the way people lead their lives in rural India. Fingers crossed for a new product that I believe will help change their lives.”

There’s no word on what the actual product from Xiaomi, though it might just be another smartphone geared for rural market with an even lower pricing. Xiaomi’s new announcement comes even as the company has become the number one brand in the Indian market, and according to data from IDC firm, it is tied with Samsung. Both Xiaomi and Samsung have a 23.5 per cent market share with the Redmi Note 4 from the former being one of the best selling smartphones in the Indian market.

Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun is also on an India visit currently. In an exclusive interview to indianexpress.com the Xiaomi co-founder revealed that he thinks the ‘Make in India’ project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “visionary project that will improve India’s industrial capabilities, solve employment issue and develop the economy.”

Met this incredible couple during my field trip across villages. I was humbled by their warmth, and hospitality they offered me 🙏 Gained insights on the way people lead their lives in rural India. Fingers crossed for a new product that I believe will help change their lives 🤞 pic.twitter.com/hTNmiWmZ6H — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 19, 2017

He also said Xiaomi is encouraging their suppliers to set up factories in India. “We already have a few of our factories set up in India and a few more that are being set up as our capacity has been reached. I think some component suppliers also will set up factories in India. But this takes time,” is what he told indianexpress.com. Read the full interview with Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun here.

