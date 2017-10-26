Xiaomi to launch new phone series on Nov 2, budget devices could support fast charging

We expect Xiaomi to launch two smartphones in the budget category, with a focus on battery and fast charging technology. We expect Xiaomi to launch two smartphones in the budget category, with a focus on battery and fast charging technology.

Xiaomi is hosting an event on November 2 in India, where it will be launching a new smartphone series. The Chinese player has already sent out media invites which reads, “A new series is coming.” The invite has a ‘lightning bolt’ icon, which suggests that the new Xiaomi phones could support fast charging.

We expect Xiaomi to launch two smartphones in the budget category, with a focus on battery and fast charging technology. Meanwhile, Manu Kumar Jain, VP and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, hinted that the company’s new smartphone series could focus on giving better selfies, and come with front-facing LED flashlight in the new budget phones. The current crop of budget phones from Xiaomi lack any flash on the front. Of course, we’ll have to wait for the launch to know more about company’s new smartphone series.

Xiaomi budget smartphones, especially the Redmi series, have done quite well for the company in India. The highlight of most Xiaomi Redmi phones is their big battery. However, the lack of fast charging technology has been a pain-point for most users.

To give a context, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, and Redmi 3S Prime smartphones are part of company’s budget series devices and cost less than Rs 10,000. They pack 4,100 mAh battery each, said to last for two days.

Xiaomi is currently the second largest smartphone vendor in India with 17 per cent shares in Q2, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report. The Chinese smartphone maker tripled its offline shipments in Q2.

Brace yourself, the best selfie smartphone is coming soon! A brand new series 🤗 RT if you are excited!#YourBestSelfie pic.twitter.com/YSysiqoosE — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 26, 2017

Meanwhile, the company has announced that it sold over four million smartphones in India in one month, from September 20 to October 19. Xiaomi’s latest smartphone in India is the Mi Mix 2, which is Flipkart exclusive and sells at Rs 35,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Xiaomi recently unveiled Mi 5X Red Special Edition smartphone in China.

