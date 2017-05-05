Xiaomi to launch new phone in India… is it the Redmi 4?

Xiaomi is gearing to launch a new Redmi smartphone in India. Xiaomi India VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce company’s upcoming device. Xiaomi is gearing to launch a new Redmi smartphone in India. Xiaomi India VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce company’s upcoming device.

Xiaomi is gearing to launch a new Redmi smartphone in India. Xiaomi India VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce company’s upcoming device. “Announcing the launch of a new Redmi phone! This will be the 2nd BIG announcement of the month ☺️ Coming soon. Stay tuned #PowerInYourHand,” he wrote in a tweet.

There is no clear indication of which phone Xiaomi will launch in India, but it is likely to be Redmi 4. Previously, Jain had confirmed that successor to Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime is coming soon. Now with a new ‘Redmi’ device on the way, we could expect Redmi 4 to be unveiled this month. We’re not sure if Redmi 4 Prime will make its way to India as well.

Along with a new Redmi phone, the company is ready to announce its Mi Home Store in Bengaluru, which is the first big announcement of the month. Mi Home Store will be exclusive retail store that will showcase company’s products like battery packs, headphones, phone accessories as well as the range of Redmi and Mi devices being sold.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 along with Redmi 4 Prime was unveiled in China last year. In terms of specifications, the Redmi 4 features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels. It is powered by 1.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505. Xiaomi Redmi 4 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Redmi 4 sports a metal unibody design and curved 2.5D glass on the front. On the camera front, there’s a 13MP sensor on the back with PDAF, flash and 5MP on the front. The battery is 4100 mAh. priced at 699 yuan (Rs 6,999 approx), the Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Xiaomi is now the second largest smartphone company in India with 14 per cent share, according to Canalys. Budget Redmi smartphones have done quite well in the past and a new ‘Redmi’ phone is expected to further boost numbers for the company. Xiaomi held on to its number two title for the second consecutive quarter in Q1, 2017 as it was declared the second largest smartphone maker in India in Q4, 2016 as well.

