Xiaomi to unveil dual-rear camera phone in India: Will it be Mi 6 or Mi 5X?

Xiaomi will launch its first dual-rear camera in India next month. Xiaomi India Vice-President and Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted about the same on his official handle, though he didn’t specify the exact device that Xiaomi will be bringing to the market. Jain’s tweet reads, “Can’t wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi’s first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month!” Can you guess which one?”

Most of the replies to the tweet are talking about the Mi 6, though others have mentioned the Mi 5X smartphone as well. Xiaomi’s Mi 6 is their flagship smartphone, and the company has so far said it will stick with the strategy of launching only one flagship in India per year. As a strategy this makes sense given the Mi branded phones are more expensive and for Xiaomi, the major volume driver is the Redmi series. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 has already become one of the best selling devices in the Q1 and Q2 2017 in India and beating Samsung’s J series, according to data from research firm IDC.

In terms of specifications, the Mi 6 has a 5.15-inch display with Full HD resolution and a four-sided 3D glass design. Xiaomi also has a ceramic version of the phone in China, but there’s a good chance this won’t be launching in India. Mi 6 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and comes with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and another variant has 128GB storage. The smartphone has a 12MP + 12MP rear camera with a wide-angle and telephoto lens set up and offers a Portrait mode as well. It also has 2 x lossless zoom and 4-axis OIS for stability.

Mi 6 is splash-resistant with its SIM tray and comes with a 3,350mAh battery and Type-C USB port for charging. It will run MIUI 9 with Android Nougat.

Can't wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi's first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month! ☺️ Can you guess which one? pic.twitter.com/UhtFphm0GT — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 8, 2017

Xiaomi has also launched another smartphone with the dual rear camera called the Mi 5X in China. Xiaomi Mi 5X has a bigger 5.5-inch full HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor and a similar 12MP + 12MP rear camera set up. Mi 5X sports a 3080mAh battery, and has 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. We’ll have to wait and see which smartphone Xiaomi launches in India, when the phone is announced next month.

