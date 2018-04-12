Xiaomi to hold April 25 event in China, likely to launch Mi 6X

Xiaomi could launch the Mi 6X in China on April 25. (Image of Mi A1 for representation) Xiaomi could launch the Mi 6X in China on April 25. (Image of Mi A1 for representation)

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will hold an event in China on April 25, hinting at the arrival of a new smartphone. The launch will take place at China’s Wuhan University, which is an alma mater of Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. Jun took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to confirm the launch event. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm what it plans to launch on April 25, many believe the company may introduce the Mi 6X.

It has been revealed that Xiaomi is working on the successor to the Mi 5X, which is available in India as the Mi A1. Multiple reports claim that the company could launch the Mi 6X in the first-half of the year, featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio display and improved internals. Also, the Mi 6X recently passed through TENNA – China’s equivalent to the FCC.

Leaked documentation of the device suggests the Mi 6X will sport a 5.99-inch FHD+ display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is said to be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor that clocks at 2.2GHz. The 64GB variant will come with 4GB RAM, whereas the 6GB RAM variant will get a 128GB storage. The Mi 6X is speculated to feature 12MP+20MP rear dual camera, while a 20MP snapper on the front. The handset is expected to get a 2,910mAh battery, and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Evidently, the upcoming Mi 6X could come to India as the Mi A2. A recent report had revealed that the Mi A2 was found in the source code of Indian version of Xiaomi’s website. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 6X as the Mi A2 outside of China with Android 8.1 Oreo.

