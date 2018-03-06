Xiaomi to enter the US smartphone market by early 2019: Report

Xiaomi is planning to enter the US smartphone market by the end of this year or towards the first part of 2019. (Representational picture of Mi Mix 2) Xiaomi is planning to enter the US smartphone market by the end of this year or towards the first part of 2019. (Representational picture of Mi Mix 2)

Xiaomi is planning to enter the US smartphone market by the end of this year or towards the first part of 2019, according to a news report by Wall Street Journal. Xiaomi, which is known for its smartphones in India and a range of products in the Chinese market, will face some major challenges in the US market where Apple and Samsung dominate. In India, Xiaomi’s success has been driven largely by the budget Redmi smartphone series, which is priced under Rs 15,000.

The WSJ report quotes Xiaomi Chairman Lei Jun as confirming US entry for the player. “We’ve always been considering entering the US market. We plan to start entering the market by end 2018, or by early 2019,” said Lei. The Chinese player is selling products likes its Mi TV box in the US, along with headphones, battery packs, etc. It also has a Mi online store in the US market with some products available.

However in smartphones, the US market is different game compared to India and China. Xiaomi has managed to become the number one smartphone vendor in India, but again this has been driven by the Redmi series, with phones like Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4A driven the company’s sales. However, Xiaomi’s high-end devices like Mi Mix 2, which has an edge-to-edge display or even the bigger Mi Max 2 have not been the volume drivers in the Indian market.

In its own home market of China, Xiaomi faces competition from players like Huawei, Oppo and vivo which are the number one, two and three vendors in China respectively. Xiaomi recently returned to the top five in China. Apple was the number four vendor in China, according to numbers shared by research firm Canalys for the fourth quarter of 2017.

In the US, Xiaomi will face competition from Apple and Samsung which dominate the market. Also unlike India where smartphones are not tied to a carrier, in the US the market is driven by carrier deals. Recently Huawei’s deals to launch its Mate 10 Pro with AT&T and Verizon failed as the deals fell through. Additionally in the US, Chinese smartphone players are facing increasing scrutiny from government agencies. In February, according to a report on The Verge, heads of CIA, FBI and NSA warned against using smartphones from Huawei. Xiaomi could face the same scrutiny in the market when it enter and will have to work hard towards building trust in the market.

